Inter TV and Serhii Sozanovskyi part ways after three years

Media executive Serhii Sozanovskyi is leaving Ukrainian TV channel Inter after three years. His contract with Inter TV Channel PJSC expired on October 2, and both sides mutually agreed not to extend it. Inter Media Group’s press office shared the news with Mediasat.

The media group said that over those years Sozanovskyi helped develop and carry out its strategic goals, drawing on his long experience in the media business. The company thanked him for his professionalism and his significant contribution during what it called “a difficult time for the country.” Inter Media Group didn’t point to any specific results of his work, and neither side has explained why they are parting ways. The channel itself will keep working toward its set strategic goals and development plans, the press office said.

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The statement didn’t name a successor on Inter Media Group’s supervisory board. According to Forbes Ukraine, the seat will go to Oleksandr Pylypets, chairman of Inter’s management board, citing an anonymous source. Pylypets has led the board since November 2023. Before that, he spent almost ten years running National Information Systems, the company that produces Inter’s news programming. Earlier still, he was the channel’s news editor-in-chief.

Sozanovskyi joined Inter that same month, when Dmytro Firtash’s media group reshuffled its supervisory board. Hanna Bezliudna and Myroslava Karaieva stepped down, while Sozanovskyi, Serhii Konnov and Ihor Yaryna came in. Group DF, Firtash’s holding company, described the move as a routine operational decision by shareholders. Sources at Ukrainian media outlet Detector Media, however, linked it to the channel coming under the control of the President’s Office media team.

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It was Sozanovskyi’s third stint at Inter. From 1997 to 2005, he sat on the channel’s management board, and from 2006 to 2010 he ran it. He also founded film company Film.ua and is now one of the owners of Film.ua Group.

When he arrived in 2023, Sozanovskyi told Forbes Ukraine he had three tasks. He wanted to win back advertisers’ trust, restart at least minimal production of original content, and reshape the schedules of the group’s channels that weren’t part of the national news telethon. In July 2024, he described the broader goal as getting the media group back to normal commercial operations. A new channel, Inter Ukraina, was meant to bring in ad revenue while the main Inter channel aired the joint telethon United News. But in August 2025, Ukraine’s broadcasting regulator, the National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting, allowed the group to postpone the channel’s launch on the digital terrestrial network until martial law ends.

During Sozanovskyi’s three years at Inter, revenue at Inter TV Channel LLC grew every year. YouControl data shows it stood at UAH 182 million in 2023 and UAH 206.2 million in 2024, before rising another 20.1% to UAH 247.7 million in 2025.