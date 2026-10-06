Huawei and Qualcomm sign multi-year 5G, AI and networking patent deal

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Huawei and Qualcomm

Huawei and Qualcomm announced a multi-year, broad patent license agreement on October 5. The two companies will cross-license their patent portfolios across 5G, computing, AI and networking. Qualcomm will also buy a number of Huawei’s U.S. patents covering computing, AI, networking and other technologies.

The deal will close only after regulators sign off. Both companies say its terms follow FRAND principles — fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory licensing. These rules apply to holders of patents essential to industry standards such as 5G, so that every manufacturer can license them on equal terms.

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Qualcomm sees the agreement as recognition of its role in 5G. John Han, executive vice president and general manager of Qualcomm Technology Licensing, said it confirms the success of the company’s 5G standard-essential patent licensing program. In his words, it also reflects Qualcomm’s recognition of Huawei’s patents in 5G and other fields.

Huawei, for its part, highlights its own contributions to mobile communications. Alan Fan, the company’s chief intellectual property officer, pointed to polar codes, a signal-coding method that lets data travel close to the physical limit of a channel’s capacity. The technology made it into mobile communications standards. Fan said the agreement shows the value of Huawei’s research while recognizing Qualcomm’s foundational contributions to modern communications technology.

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According to Chinese tech outlet MyDrivers, the agreement covers no other business cooperation, and the companies have not disclosed its value. The outlet also notes that the two have worked together on patents for more than two decades. They signed their first license agreement back in 2001 and a new long-term global deal in 2020, under which Qualcomm also obtained licenses to some of Huawei’s patents.

As of the end of 2025, Huawei held more than 165,000 active patents worldwide, according to the company. It has also signed more than 260 licensing and cross-licensing agreements with major IT and telecom companies in the U.S., Europe, Japan, South Korea and elsewhere. In September 2026, that list grew with a Wi-Fi patent deal with HP.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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