Tavus says its Griffin AI passed a Turing test over video

US startup Tavus has unveiled Griffin, a model that holds real-time video conversations as a digital avatar. In the company’s own experiment, 26 of 54 participants took its Griffin-Lite version for a real person after a one-minute chat. Tavus’s previous system, tested under similar conditions, fooled just one person out of 41.

Tavus calls this the first time an AI has passed the Turing test over video — the classic check of whether a machine can pass itself off as human in conversation. More than half of participants said the thought that they might not be talking to a person never crossed their minds. Those who did get suspicious usually started doubting within the first 20 seconds. There’s a catch, though: everyone was told in advance they’d be talking to another human. So the experiment shows how convincing the avatar is in a short chat, not that the system would survive deliberate scrutiny.

- Advertisement -

What sets Griffin apart is its architecture. Earlier systems worked as a pipeline: speech recognition first, then a language model to write a reply, and finally a speech synthesizer to voice the digital avatar. That meant the system had to wait for the person to finish talking before it could start answering.

Tavus instead describes Griffin as a full-duplex “video-to-video” system — one that listens and responds at the same time. It has just two components. The first continuously tracks the other person’s voice and video and decides in real time when and how to react, updating its read of the conversation more than once a second. The second turns those signals into synchronized audio and video. As a result, the avatar can nod, drop in short interjections and change its expression while the person is still talking — or even start replying early. A pause in speech doesn’t necessarily tell the model that the speaker has finished. Tavus shows what such a conversation looks like in a demo video.

Follow Mediasat on Google News: the latest in TV, telecom and tech

48% of People Thought This AI Was a Real Human | Introducing Griffin

Watch this video on YouTube

The company classifies Griffin as a Human Interaction Model (HIM): the idea is that people don’t operate a computer so much as work alongside it. Griffin-Lite generates 720p video in 320-millisecond chunks and can clone a voice from a ten-second recording. Similar tools are already reaching mainstream platforms: this spring, YouTube began letting creators make AI avatars with their own voice for Shorts.

Compared with four other video generators, Tavus’s model came out ahead on three image-quality metrics: DOVER, FID and THEval. Average latency for converting incoming audio into video was 0.43 seconds on an Nvidia H100 accelerator. That figure covers only this stage, not the response time of the whole system.

Nvidia ran a separate evaluation using the VideoFDB test suite. Griffin-Lite scored 3.83 for generating audiovisual behavior, against a human benchmark of 3.92. In the perception category it scored 3.73, versus 4.20 for humans and 3.44 for the closest competitor. The scores, on a five-point scale, are assigned by a language model against set criteria. They reflect specific aspects of communication, not whether the avatar is equivalent to a human overall.

For now, Griffin-Lite is available only to a limited group of testers. Before a wider launch, Tavus plans to strengthen its safeguards, including notifying people that they’re talking to an AI. The company sees uses in training, rehearsing difficult conversations and remote customer support.