Glass Could Replace Hard Drives and Tape for Storing Data Over Millennia

Microsoft has wrapped up its research into writing data inside glass and opened the technology to other companies to develop further. The company ran the effort, called Project Silica, together with the UK’s University of Southampton, Popular Mechanics reports.

Glass plates and crystals can hold up to 360 TB of data. A laser writes it not on the surface but deep inside the material, as tiny structures. The resulting medium shrugs off fire, moisture, electromagnetic pulses and temperatures of up to 1,000 °C, and it needs no power to keep the data.

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Popular Mechanics warned of a looming information storage crisis as far back as 1962, pitching microfilm as a stopgap. Decades later, the problem hasn’t gone away. A hard drive under constant load lasts about five years on average, and magnetic tape about ten. Keeping these media running eats up huge amounts of energy, while copying data from worn-out drives to new ones is getting harder to justify in terms of both resources and environmental impact.

Other developers are hunting for a long-lasting alternative, too. In May 2025, for instance, German startup Cerabyte created a ceramic glass designed to keep data for more than 5,000 years.

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In January 2025, Southampton researchers used ultrashort laser pulses to write a complete human genome into a coin-sized crystal of quartz glass. The catch is that quartz glass is expensive, and the recording equipment is complex.

Microsoft described a cheaper route in February 2026, writing nearly 2 TB of data into borosilicate glass — the kind used for heat-resistant cookware. That material is roughly ten times cheaper than quartz and easier to manufacture, and the researchers estimate it can hold data for around 10,000 years. They also made the laser system more efficient. Each data element used to take dozens of pulses; now a single one does the job.

The writing is done by femtosecond lasers, whose pulses last a quadrillionth of a second. They form nanostructures inside the glass known as voxels, the 3D equivalent of a pixel. To read the data back, an optical microscope and a high-speed camera capture these structures, and software reconstructs the original information from the images.

The technology is aimed mainly at large data collections, such as museum and library holdings or legal records. That’s because data can be written to the glass only once and can’t be modified or partially deleted afterward. Storing it in physical form also protects it from conventional hacking.

Richard Black, who leads Silica at Microsoft, said the company has completed its research and opened the technology to other players in the market. Meanwhile, startup SPhotonix is already writing to quartz glass crystals. It keeps documents and cultural archives at a secure facility in Switzerland and expects to scale the technology for commercial use within the next five years.