America’s Three Biggest Carriers Sign Satellite Deal to End Dead Zones

AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon have signed a joint venture agreement to expand mobile coverage in remote and rural parts of the US. The deal, announced on October 1, names industry veteran Paul Roth as interim CEO. He previously held senior roles at AT&T, Cingular Wireless and Ameritech.

The agreement formalizes a plan the carriers first outlined in May, when they had only an agreement in principle and still had to negotiate final terms. Now the venture has leadership and a board with representatives from all three founders. The search for a permanent CEO is ongoing.

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At the core of the plan, the three carriers will pool their limited spectrum. That should let smartphones connect directly to satellites — known as direct-to-device — where there are no cell towers. In return, satellite companies get a single platform to reach customers of all three carriers.

The founders say the venture will nearly eliminate US dead zones, places with no mobile service at all. Satellite links are also meant to serve as a backup when ground networks go down due to natural disasters or other major outages. Another goal is common technical specifications, so customers of different carriers get the same access to satellite services.

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Terrestrial networks will remain the backbone of mobile service, with satellites only supplementing them, the companies stress. Existing deals between the carriers and satellite operators stay in place, and each founder can keep working with them independently. The venture will also work with smaller rural carriers to help them launch new services faster. Competition for US customers is already tight: Starlink recently ranked third in satisfaction among major providers, behind only Verizon and T-Mobile.