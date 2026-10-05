Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick 4K swaps Android for Vega OS

Amazon has released a new Fire TV Stick 4K (2026). It’s slimmer and faster than before, and it drops Android-based Fire OS in favor of Vega OS, the company’s in-house operating system. GSMArena reports that the stick lists for $60 but is going for $30 during Prime Big Deal Days.

Amazon claims the new model is 20–40% faster than similarly priced 4K sticks from other brands. It runs on a quad-core 1.7GHz processor with 8GB of built-in storage. Wireless options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 with Bluetooth LE. The hardware decoder handles video up to 4K at 60fps in H.264, H.265, VP9 and AV1.

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On the HDR side, the stick supports HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG. There’s no Dolby Vision, though — that’s still reserved for the pricier Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The Max also adds Wi-Fi 6E and still runs Fire OS.

The new Fire TV Stick 4K, by contrast, ships with Vega OS, an operating system Amazon built itself. According to the company, more than 2,000 apps have arrived on the platform over the past year. They include the big streaming services — Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Prime Video and HBO Max — along with Instagram, the VLC player, Spotify, VPN clients and Xbox, a gaming service Microsoft is also bringing to TCL TVs. Beyond the app catalog, Amazon keeps adding features to the Fire TV platform itself: in December 2025 it rolled out scene search in movies by voice description.

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Amazon also put out a demo video to show off the stick’s speed. It pits the Fire TV Stick 4K (2026) against other 4K sticks and against smart TVs’ built-in apps.

Fire TV Stick 4K Speed Test

Watch this video on YouTube

Amazon gave the new stick the same slim body as the Fire TV Stick HD it released earlier in 2026. It can draw power straight from the TV’s USB port, a feature Amazon calls Direct Power. That means no hunting for a free outlet behind the TV.

Alongside the stick, Amazon introduced a new Fire TV Remote that comes in the box. It has a flat top and a rounded, weighted bottom so it sits better in the hand. The Home button now has a metal surface that’s easy to find by touch. There’s also a new Star button, which can be mapped to a favorite app or a feature such as closed captions or the Screen Magnifier.

The Fire TV Stick 4K (2026) is on sale now in the US, Canada, Japan, Mexico, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Australia, with more markets coming in November. The Fire TV Remote will also be sold separately for $15 and ships in the US in late October. It works with every Fire TV streaming device going back to 2019, as well as Amazon Ember TVs. In 2027, Amazon plans to release a Fire TV Remote Plus with an aluminum body and backlit keys.