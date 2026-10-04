Russian drone strikes Ukrtelecom building in central Dnipro

Russian forces attacked a telecom company in central Dnipro on the morning of October 4, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said. He did not name the company.

According to the local Telegram channel Dnipro Operatyvnyi, the target was a building belonging to Ukrainian telecom operator Ukrtelecom. A jet-powered drone hit the site and set off a large fire. Information on casualties is still being confirmed.

- Advertisement -

The Dnipro strike comes amid a systematic Russian campaign against Ukrainian data centers that began in late September. On September 23, attacks left about 100,000 households in Kyiv and the surrounding region with internet problems. The next night, another Russian attack again damaged data centers run by internet providers in the capital. Russia later named as targets data centers belonging to Ukrtelecom and Dream Line.

Internet provider Datagroup was hit too. On September 24, the company said a Russian drone had struck the business center housing its Kyiv data center. On September 25 and 26, Russia went after another data center in the capital, Cosmonova.

Follow Mediasat on Google News: the latest in TV, telecom and tech

Viewers and online users felt the impact. On September 27, broadcasts of Pershyi, Suspilne Sport, Suspilne Kultura, STB, 1+1 and 5 Kanal were unstable. Streaming services MEGOGO and SWEET.TV and some cable operators also ran into problems.

Kyiv’s Parkovyi data center shut down after a series of strikes. On October 1, the company reported critical damage to the site and said its services there can no longer be restored. It has moved client data to backup sites in the EU.

Meanwhile, protecting digital infrastructure became a separate priority for the authorities. On September 25, the Stavka, Ukraine’s supreme military command, discussed keeping data centers and other critical communications facilities running and adopted additional measures to protect them.

On September 29, Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 518.3 million from its reserve fund for backup information systems of state agencies. The money is meant to fund geographically separate backup sites and cloud infrastructure, as well as servers, software, and backup and recovery systems. The goal is to help government agencies bring registries and other services back online faster after shelling or cyberattacks.