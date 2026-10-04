Netflix will stream some Disney movies and TV shows

Disney Entertainment has struck a deal that will see Netflix pay to stream a selection of its movies and TV shows. The first titles — two seasons of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” and all five “Ice Age” films — went live worldwide on October 4. Variety broke the news first.

Disney and Netflix compete for subscribers, but Disney sees Netflix’s audience of more than 325 million as a way to both monetize and promote its own titles. According to Variety, the deal will bring Disney millions of dollars in extra revenue. Some titles are only on loan, timed to build buzz for upcoming premieres. “Percy Jackson” will stay on Netflix for three months, while Season 3 arrives on Disney+ on November 20.

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The “Ice Age” movies from 20th Century Studios, released between 2002 and 2016, get the same three-month window. They’re meant to warm audiences up for the sixth installment, “Ice Age: Boiling Point,” which hits theaters on February 5, 2027.

Netflix is also picking up three 20th Television series that are still airing on US networks. Seasons 1–4 of crime drama “Will Trent” land globally on November 3, followed by two seasons of the sitcom “Shifting Gears” on December 1 in the US and in January elsewhere. ABC will air new seasons of both shows in early 2027. Seasons 1–3 of action drama “Tracker” arrive outside the US on February 26, 2027, under a multiyear deal. Its fourth season premieres on CBS on October 4.

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The deal also covers non-franchise films from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar. Oscar winner “Soul,” “Elio” and “Raya and the Last Dragon” are among the movies coming to Netflix from early 2027. They’ll stream globally, though the lineup and launch dates will vary by region.

A batch of older Disney Entertainment series rounds out the package. “Felicity” lands on Netflix in the US on October 7, with other countries to follow. “Revenge” and “Army Wives” will stream globally, and “Fresh Off the Boat” in the US and select regions. “This Is Us” is coming only outside the US, since Netflix already licensed it in America in 2024–2025.

These titles join Disney shows already on Netflix under earlier deals, including “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” “Arrested Development” and “Black-ish.” Disney isn’t abandoning its broader strategy, though: Disney-branded titles largely remain exclusive to its own platforms and TV channels. Everything currently on Disney+ and Hulu, including “Ice Age” and “Percy Jackson,” will stay there.

Netflix has been exploring other tie-ups as well. In late September, Ukraine’s version of The Bachelor came to Netflix, with new episodes streaming soon after each broadcast on STB.