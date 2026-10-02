Satellite Internet Services Like Starlink Get More Spectrum in the US

The Federal Communications Commission voted on September 30 to open the 12.7–13.25GHz and 42–42.5GHz bands to satellite internet services such as Starlink. PCMag reports that the extra spectrum should boost download speeds and network capacity.

Starlink dishes already use the 12.7–13.25GHz range to send data from the ground up to satellites. Now they can use it in the other direction too, receiving data straight from the satellite. The change also covers terminals in motion, so Starlink on planes and ships stands to benefit.

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In total, the FCC is unlocking 525MHz of contiguous downlink spectrum. By the commission’s math, that’s an increase of more than 25%. The agency says the extra room could speed up broadband rollout in rural and remote areas.

The 42–42.5GHz band is also cleared for space-to-Earth transmissions, but only for ground-based gateway stations, not consumer dishes. Gateways connect a satellite network to terrestrial infrastructure. The FCC noted the band is already in use outside the US. Its analysis found that adding it could raise the capacity of a high-throughput low-Earth-orbit satellite by about 7.2%.

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FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said the decision delivers plenty of downlink spectrum straight to consumer terminals, which means more bandwidth for in-home service. Faster, more reliable satellite broadband, he added, will not only help current subscribers but also boost competition. PCMag reads that as a likely nod to Starlink, which has been luring some customers away from traditional ISPs.

It’s not yet clear when Starlink will start using the new frequencies, as SpaceX didn’t immediately respond to PCMag’s request for comment. Companies typically have to file a modification application with the FCC before tapping new spectrum. Meanwhile, SpaceX has already started launching its first Starlink V3 satellites, which are designed to significantly expand network capacity and deliver gigabit speeds.

At the same September 30 meeting, the FCC also agreed to look at freeing up another 1,450MHz in the Ku and Ka bands, plus 138.25GHz in the D band, for more intensive satellite use. It isn’t the first time the regulator has gone looking for satellite spectrum. In July, it was set to consider opening more than 225MHz of unlicensed spectrum, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth frequencies, to satellite links.

The commission also voted to effectively exempt satellite constellations like Starlink from federal environmental reviews. According to PCMag, that’s a win for SpaceX, which already has more than 10,000 satellites in orbit and plans to launch up to a million more for orbital data centers. Astronomers and environmentalists, however, worry about light pollution, damage to the atmosphere, space junk and orbital congestion. Back in July, a coalition of environmental groups had already called on the FCC to pause licensing for orbital data centers.