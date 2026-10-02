Russia destroys Dream Line’s data center in Kyiv

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Зруйнований дата-центр Dream Line
Зруйнований дата-центр dline.ua після російського удару в Києві / Фото: dline.ua

A Russian strike overnight from September 27 to 28 destroyed a Kyiv data center run by Ukrainian hosting provider Dream Line (dline.ua) on Predslavynska Street. By October 1, the company had moved all services and client data to backup sites, Dream Line told Ukrainian broadcaster Hromadske Radio.

Russia had claimed the strike back on September 28, when it named as targets the Kyiv data centers of Dream Line and telecom operator Ukrtelecom. Now Dream Line itself has confirmed that it lost its Predslavynska site.

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Dream Line has kept running since the move, though its services are seeing outages for now. But that isn’t what the company cares about most. “All our employees are alive, and that’s what matters most,” it said.

Dream Line has been in business since 2008, offering data center services, business internet, server hosting and DDoS protection. In 2023, it opened Ukraine’s first data center cooled by outside air, a technique known as free cooling.

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Dream Line isn’t the only Kyiv data center hit by Russian attacks in recent days. After a series of strikes, Cosmonova lost its Kyiv site for good.

And on October 1, the Parkovyi data center said Russian strikes had knocked out its Kyiv site completely.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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