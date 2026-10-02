Combined Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery to be called Skydance

Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison has unveiled the name the company will go by once it completes its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery: Skydance. He announced it in the first post on his new X account. Variety reports the deal is set to close on October 6.

That same day, Paramount Skydance shares will move from Nasdaq to the New York Stock Exchange, and the ticker will change from PSKY to SKYD. The company will also amend its charter to formally become Skydance Corporation.

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The name comes from Skydance Media, Ellison’s original film production company. In the summer of 2025, Skydance Media bought Paramount Global, creating Paramount Skydance. Once the new deal closes, Paramount will be just one of two Skydance film studios, alongside Warner Bros.

Ellison said he wanted to preserve each studio’s identity, so the new name couldn’t diminish or overshadow either of them. Instead, it gives the company an identity of its own while keeping Paramount and Warner Bros. in the spotlight. “Paramount and Warner Bros. shaped over a century of culture,” Ellison wrote. “By combining them, we aren’t rewriting history — we’re equipping these iconic studios with a more powerful engine.”

What once was the peak, is now just the beginning.



Paramount and Warner Bros. shaped over a century of culture. By combining them, we aren't rewriting history — we're equipping these iconic studios with a more powerful engine. Together, we are Skydance: a creative-first home for… pic.twitter.com/uInLRY3IrE — David Ellison (@ellisonskydance) October 2, 2026 Follow Mediasat on Google News: the latest in TV, telecom and tech

Beyond the two studios, Skydance will bring together the HBO Max and Paramount+ streaming services, along with TV networks including CBS, CNN, MTV, TBS and Comedy Central. Ellison will lead the company, with former Mattel chief Ynon Kreiz joining as co-CEO on October 5.

Including debt, the deal values Warner Bros. Discovery at $110 billion. Its last hurdle fell on September 30, when a judge approved Paramount’s settlement with 12 states that had sued to stop the takeover.