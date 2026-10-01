Star Catcher to test wireless satellite charging in orbit

News
Star Catcher Industries
Фото: Star Catcher Industries

US company Star Catcher Industries is sending an experimental spacecraft called Protostar into orbit in October. Interesting Engineering reports that it will lift off from Vandenberg on SpaceX’s Transporter-18 mission. Once in orbit, Protostar will try to transfer power to another satellite with no cable between them.

The experiment will unfold in stages. First, a small CubeSat with ordinary solar panels will separate from Protostar. Protostar must then find that same CubeSat on its own, track its motion and aim an optical beam at its solar cells. Finally, engineers will measure how much energy reached the CubeSat and how efficiently it was delivered.

- Advertisement -

That lets the company test three key technologies in a single flight: spotting another spacecraft, tracking it in orbit and sending power over a distance. Star Catcher has already tested each of them separately. It demonstrated optical power transfer on the ground at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, and in late 2025, as part of the Sextant Alpha mission, it tested its detection and tracking software in orbit.

Star Catcher Protostar
Credit: Star Catcher Industries

Protostar is meant to bring these pieces together into a single system. If it works, Star Catcher will have shown that a measurable amount of power can travel between two physically unconnected spacecraft under real orbital conditions.

Підписуйтесь на Mediasat у Telegram: тут найцікавіші новини ТБ та телекому

Longer term, the company wants to build a power grid in orbit. Under Star Catcher’s plan, satellites would draw extra power from outside sources instead of relying solely on their own solar panels. The company names Earth observation satellites, military spacecraft and power-hungry orbital data centers among its potential customers.

Space companies are already paying attention. Star Catcher has signed ten agreements for future power purchases, including deals with Starcloud, Loft Orbital, Astro Digital and Aethero, and has received more than 40 letters of intent from prospective customers. It has also raised $88 million in venture funding and holds a $60 million STRATFI (Strategic Funding Increase) contract from the US Space Force.

Meanwhile, Star Catcher is developing a larger next-generation spacecraft designed to actually supply customers with power, not just demonstrate the technology. First, though, Protostar’s flight should show whether wireless power transfer between satellites, and a full-fledged energy infrastructure in orbit, is viable.

- Advertisement -

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
- Advertisement -

Read more

News

Ukraine Urges US Sanctions on Suppliers Behind Russia’s Starlink Rival

Russia hopes to finish its own answer to Starlink by the end of the year. Ukraine wants the US to sanction the companies that make components for the network.
News

US judge clears Paramount to close its $110 billion Warner Bros. Discovery deal

A US judge approved Paramount's settlement with 12 states that sued to stop its Warner Bros. Discovery buy. The $110 billion deal could close October 6.
News

Chinese researchers propose a way to store 50TB on a DVD-sized disc

Chinese researchers packed 10 bits into a single point on an optical medium, so a DVD-sized disc could hold about 50TB. Future versions may scale up to 2.5PB.
News

China plans to laser-link 1,000+ satellites into an orbital supercomputer

Two Chinese firms have unveiled Space.IDC, an orbital computing network meant to link more than 1,000 satellites. The first one won't launch until late 2027.
News

UK man jailed for three and a half years for running an underground vinyl pressing operation

Londoner Rehan Ahmed pressed unlicensed Beatles and Coldplay records, bringing in £2.7 million. It was the biggest haul of fake vinyl ever seized in Britain.