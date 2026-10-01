Russian strikes knock Kyiv’s Parkovyi data center out for good

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Дата-центр «Парковий»
Фото: ВТП Трансекспо

Parkovyi, a data center in Kyiv, shut down completely on October 1 after a series of Russian strikes left its site critically damaged. Services there won’t be restored, the company’s press office said on Facebook.

No one on the team was hurt, and customer data has been preserved. “Most importantly, our people are safe, and our customers’ data is deployed at backup sites in the EU,” Parkovyi said.

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Ukrainian telecom operator Ukrtelecom is among the data center’s partners. In March, the two companies agreed to jointly protect data for businesses and government agencies. The press office didn’t say whether losing the site will affect that partnership.

Back on September 23, a Russian drone attack damaged the building of the congress and exhibition center that shares the Parkovyi name in central Kyiv.

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Parkovyi isn’t the first Kyiv data center that couldn’t be brought back after this wave of strikes. A few days earlier, Cosmonova announced it had lost its own site in the capital.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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