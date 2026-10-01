Opera adds a travel eSIM to its Android browser, covering 47 countries

Opera has started selling travel eSIMs right inside its Android browser. The feature went live on September 29, 2026. Setup happens in the browser itself, with no separate app, so there’s no need to queue at an airport kiosk for a local SIM card.

An eSIM is a SIM card built into the phone and activated in software rather than slotted in. Opera’s eSIM is data-only: it doesn’t handle calls or texts and doesn’t replace the owner’s main number. The connection works for every app on the phone, not just the browser. Where local carriers offer 5G, the eSIM connects to it; elsewhere it falls back to the best available network. The service is powered by Holiday.com.

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To get people started, Opera is giving away 3GB of data valid for three days. No payment details or email address are required. The catch: the free data is only available to users located in the US, the UK, Germany, France, Canada, the UAE, Brazil, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Poland. Paid plans, on the other hand, can be bought from anywhere in the world.

The free data sits in the browser’s profile section. Tap the profile icon in the bottom-right corner, open the eSIM section, tap “Claim now” and pick a destination. The browser then prompts you to install the eSIM on your phone, which is best done at home over a stable connection. The three-day clock only starts once the eSIM first connects to a network in the destination country. Owners have up to a year from purchase to use it before it expires.

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Once the data runs out, the same eSIM section offers top-ups of 3GB, 5GB or 10GB. Prices depend on the destination and the amount of data, and they’re shown in local currency before you pay. New data is added to the eSIM that’s already installed. Topping up requires an internet connection, though, so Opera recommends doing it before the current plan runs dry.

One eSIM covers the whole trip. On a route through Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, you simply top it up for each new country instead of installing a new one.

The service requires a carrier-unlocked phone running Android 10 or later with eSIM support, plus the latest version of Opera for Android. The feature isn’t available in Opera Mini or Opera GX, and Opera hasn’t said whether it will come to the iPhone version of its browser.

The 47 supported destinations are Albania, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Montenegro, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Türkiye, the UK and the US.

Ukraine isn’t on the list, so the eSIM won’t work there, but Ukrainians can still buy one for trips abroad. Motorola also offers its own travel eSIM: in July, the phone maker launched Global Connect, a service that works in more than 160 countries.