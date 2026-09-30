Ukraine’s The Bachelor comes to Netflix after each TV airing

Ukrainian media group Starlight Media has struck a deal with Netflix to stream season 15 of The Bachelor in Ukraine. The season premieres on the STB channel on October 16 at 7 p.m., and every episode will hit the streamer 90 minutes after its TV broadcast begins, the company said.

Netflix viewers will watch without ad breaks, so each episode wraps up at the same time as the TV airing. Starlight Media says the setup was shaped by the show itself. It is meant to fit different viewing habits while keeping the anticipation and suspense that audiences share in real time. Rival channel 1+1 Ukraine took a similar approach earlier, putting the new season of its singing show The Voice of the Country on Netflix on the day it airs.

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Mariia Kostina, Starlight Media’s director of content, acquisitions and OTT partnerships, called the deal an example of how a local rights holder and Netflix can build new distribution models together. She said the Netflix team was open to dialogue and willing to find a solution that works for the format. The streamer has been reshaping its Ukrainian-language catalog in recent weeks: earlier in September it pulled the Ukrainian dub of Masha and the Bear.

STB general director Liudmyla Semchuk stressed that the audience for big TV shows is no longer tied to a single screen. “The story starts on STB but goes far beyond it — into digital, social media, video platforms, search, discussions and the wider cultural space,” she said. In her view, the Netflix release takes The Bachelor brand to a new level and shows the potential of Ukrainian content.

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The show is the Ukrainian version of the global The Bachelor format, owned by Warner Bros. It has aired on STB since 2011 and regularly ranks among Ukrainians’ most popular Google searches. Season 13 drew particular international attention. Its lead was Oleksandr Teren, a veteran of the Russia-Ukraine war, who became the first Bachelor with a disability in the franchise’s history. The season’s communications campaign was also recognized at the Cannes Lions advertising festival.

This season’s lead is Viacheslav Kravtsov, captain of Ukraine’s national basketball team. He has a long professional career behind him, including stints in the NBA and with Ukrainian and European clubs. Now viewers will see him far from the familiar basketball court.