Ukraine’s Kyivstar raises some mobile plan prices as network costs climb

Kyivstar, Ukraine’s largest mobile operator, announced that some of its subscribers will pay more for their plans starting October 8, 2026. Affected customers will get a text message in advance with the new terms and some extra offers.

According to MZU, a Ukrainian telecom community, the increase covers at least four plans in the LOVE UA lineup, each going up by UAH 50–60. LOVE UA Svoboda (2024) rises from UAH 190 to UAH 250, and LOVE UA Baza from UAH 200 to UAH 250. The priciest on the list, LOVE UA Svitlo (2024), will cost UAH 310 instead of UAH 260. Its “economy superpower” variant goes from UAH 200 to UAH 250.

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Kyivstar puts the hike down to the rising cost of maintaining and restoring its network. “Fuel, equipment and other resources we need to provide quality service to our subscribers are getting more expensive,” the company said. It added that keeping the network stable during the full-scale war takes extra resources, and logistics keep getting harder. The war has hit the company directly, too: shortly before the announcement, a Russian strike damaged its headquarters in Kyiv.

At the same time, Kyivstar says it will keep investing in the network’s energy resilience and expanding backup power. The operator expects this to keep service stable even through possible power outages. The network, along with service quality, will be overseen by a chief operating officer — a role Kyivstar is introducing on October 2.

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Subscribers unhappy with the new prices have two options, Kyivstar noted. They can switch to another plan from the current lineup or terminate their contract early, as the law allows. The operator also suggests checking the My Kyivstar app for deals tailored to each number.