TP-Link opens Wi-Fi 8 router preorders before the standard is even final

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Archer 8 Ultra

TP-Link is now taking preorders for its flagship Archer 8 Ultra Wi-Fi 8 router in several European countries. According to The Verge, prices range from €799.90 in Germany to £899.99 in the UK, with shipments starting November 15.

The company showed off the router in early September, and preorders are the next step. Ukrainian buyers will have to wait, though: the Archer 8 Ultra isn’t on sale in Ukraine.

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A US launch is less certain, since TP-Link’s products face close scrutiny there. Pingji Li, president of TP-Link’s home networking division, said the company is working with regulators to bring the new devices to customers worldwide. TP-Link says it will share more details on its official website.

Wi-Fi 8 itself is still a long way from being finalized. The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the body behind the standard, lists final approval for early 2028 on its website.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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