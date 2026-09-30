Polaroid unveils Mod instant camera with built-in analog effects

Polaroid has started selling its new Mod instant camera worldwide for $169.99, though for now only through its own online store. The Verge reports that it will hit US retail stores on October 6.

The Mod’s standout feature is a dial around the lens that switches between four creative shooting modes. It sits alongside the exposure dial, and whichever effect you pick is baked into the photo the moment you press the shutter.

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Two of the modes combine a pair of exposures in a single frame. Double exposure layers one shot over another to blend different subjects or scenes. Split frame instead divides the image in half with a rotating attachment that covers one half of the lens at a time.

The other two modes rely on long exposures. Light painting captures trails from a bright moving light source, so you’ll need a tripod to keep the static parts of the frame from blurring. Polaroid calls the second one “freeze motion” — its name for rear-curtain flash sync, which fires the flash at the end of the exposure. The camera first records the subject’s motion trail, then the flash adds a sharp image on top.

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The Mod works with color and black-and-white Polaroid i-Type and 600 film. Its 750mAh battery lasts for up to 15 packs on a single charge, or 120 shots. Focus is fixed, but there are two lenses: a standard lens with a 103mm focal length and a 95mm portrait lens. You can swap between them depending on what you’re shooting.

Canon, meanwhile, is saying goodbye to one of its best-known models. In March 2026, the company discontinued its EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR.