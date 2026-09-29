Ukrainian ISP Lanet temporarily closes its Kyiv customer service center

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Мережа Ланет

Lanet, one of Ukraine’s largest internet and cable TV providers, has suspended operations at its customer service center in Kyiv. The company says the move is meant to protect its staff and anyone visiting the center.

The provider itself is running as usual. Customers can still get advice, support or any service they need remotely, through Lanet’s online services and other contact channels. The center will stay closed until the company announces it is reopening, and no date has been given yet.

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The reason is the massive Russian attacks on Kyiv, which in recent days have also hit communications infrastructure. One target was a business center in the city’s Shuliavka district that houses a data center run by internet provider Datagroup. A Russian drone struck the building on September 25.

The next day, Russia hit the Kyiv data center of Cosmonova for the second time in two days, and local provider Kolo.TV for the third time. After that series of strikes, Cosmonova lost the data center for good and said it would not be coming back online.

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Lanet has taken losses from the shelling of the capital before. On the night of July 2, a Russian strike damaged the company’s Kyiv data center. Its Lanet Business division then shut down its colocation service, which let clients host their own servers at the facility.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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