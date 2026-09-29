Sharp TVs Across China Hit by Mass Freezes and Blue Screens

Sharp TV owners in different parts of China say their sets have stopped working properly, and in some cases even switching them off and on again doesn’t help. Some have noticed the picture freezing on the final second of the ad that plays at startup, Chinese tech site MyDrivers reports.

The complaints include sudden blue screens, freezes and systems that won’t boot. Customers who contacted support at Sharp’s official online store were told the problem isn’t a fault in individual TVs. According to support staff, the glitch stems from an update and upgrade of the company’s internal system, and it has affected users nationwide.

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Sharp, which is also developing a satellite antenna, says its technical team is already working on a fix. Once it’s resolved, the TVs should go back to working normally. Until then, users are advised not to perform a factory reset or try to take the sets apart.

While engineers work on the fix, owners of some models are sharing temporary ways to get back into the settings. On TVs with voice control, users can try saying the command “open settings.” On certain other models, there’s another route: open quick settings from the input selection menu and reset the system from there.

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Not everyone is buying Sharp’s explanation. “They call it an update, but it’s actually a malfunction. Customer support is never available. They don’t even let you wait on hold, they just hang up,” users wrote online.

This isn’t the first time software changes have caused trouble for smart TV owners. In February, the arrival of Gemini caused a search glitch on Google TV devices.