Ukrainian online TV service youtv details Russian strike damage and its recovery

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Ukrainian online TV service youtv has been hit by Russian strikes three times in the past week. The attacks damaged two data centers housing its equipment, along with partner infrastructure that carried the signal for a large share of its TV channels. CEO and co-owner Maksym Smilianets shared the details on Facebook.

The hardest blows were the two most recent hits on the same data center. Some expensive equipment there was destroyed beyond repair, commercial director Viktoriia Opanasiuk wrote.

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Despite the losses, youtv is still running after quickly switching to backup systems. The company is also bringing extra capacity online in other regions of Ukraine and moving some services to the cloud and abroad. According to Opanasiuk, that is now a necessity to keep the service stable. The team has worked almost nonstop for several days to restore equipment, and most of the service is already back. In his post, Smilianets says youtv has almost fully restored operations.

Opanasiuk also thanked the company’s shareholders. After events like these, she said, it isn’t easy to sign off on major investments in equipment and infrastructure again, but the company keeps investing in youtv. “We’ve suffered serious losses, but we keep working,” Smilianets wrote. He added that the service is staying in Ukraine and working for Ukrainians.

Підписуйтесь на Mediasat у Telegram: тут найцікавіші новини ТБ та телекому

Partners of youtv were hit too, with their own data centers destroyed. Opanasiuk offered them her sympathy, noting that each such facility represents years of work, major investment and the people who built it. Earlier, we reported that more than 30 TV channels temporarily went off air after a strike on Kyiv data centers on September 26.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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