Ukrainian backbone operator Omega Telecom loses main Kyiv hub in Russian attack

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Датацентр Омега Телеком

Ukrainian backbone operator Omega Telecom said on Facebook that all equipment at its main technical hub was destroyed during a double Russian strike on Kyiv. Engineers are now rerouting traffic and restarting critical systems at backup sites to keep disruptions for customers to a minimum.

The company apologized for the disruptions and thanked users for their understanding. Its specialists are already working to bring services back, Omega Telecom added.

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The operator matters well beyond its own customer base. Founded in 2012, Omega Telecom is one of Ukraine’s key infrastructure operators, providing connectivity to more than 300 internet service providers. Its fiber backbone runs for roughly 18,500 km and covers more than 260 cities. The main owner and beneficiary of the group, which also includes Omega TB and Omega Securities, is Ukrainian politician and businessman Oleh Shevchuk.

In Kyiv, the operator runs its own 900-square-meter data center with room for 159 racks. Its fiber ring around the capital also passes through the city’s main internet exchange points on Simyi Prakhovykh and Leontovycha streets. That gives Omega Telecom interconnection with most telecom operators in the country.

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Kyiv data centers have already come under fire this month. On September 26, a morning strike temporarily knocked out more than 30 TV channels. Omega Telecom did not say whether the two incidents are connected.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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