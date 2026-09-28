Ukraine’s lifecell more than doubles VoLTE users to 2.79 million

Ukrainian mobile operator lifecell has more than doubled its active VoLTE user base in a year. VoLTE lets phones carry voice calls over the 4G network, and 2.79 million lifecell subscribers now use it, the operator said. Together they make more than 15 million VoLTE calls a day.

Voice traffic is shifting to 4G as well. VoLTE now carries 40% of lifecell’s voice traffic, up from 29% in March 2026. Daily VoLTE calls have grown 2.2-fold over the past year.

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Kyiv and the surrounding Kyiv region remain the biggest VoLTE market, with more than 620,000 active users. The operator also points to strong uptake in the Cherkasy, Lviv and Odesa regions.

There are 5.1 million VoLTE-capable smartphones on lifecell’s network, or 70% of all subscriber devices. Compatible models come from 17 major manufacturers, and lifecell says the list keeps growing.

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VoLTE delivers high-quality audio and fast call setup, and mobile data keeps working during a call. The same 4G network also supports video calls without third-party apps, via ViLTE (Video over LTE). For now, though, ViLTE doesn’t work on iOS devices or Google Pixel phones because of technical specifics of the handsets.

VoLTE also works on smartwatches with eSIM support, including Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch and Huawei Watch. lifecell has published the list of compatible watches on its service page. It was the first carrier in Ukraine to officially support eSIM on Apple Watch, and it is still the only one.

Abroad, lifecell subscribers can make VoLTE calls in 44 countries and territories, including the US, Canada, the UK, Poland, France, Italy, China and Australia. In June 2026, that number stood at 41.

lifecell describes the VoLTE rollout as part of moving its network to a modern architecture, which it says is preparing the network for further advances in mobile technology. Subscribers can turn on VoLTE and Wi-Fi calling (VoWiFi) or check compatibility for their SIM card and phone on the operator’s website.