Russia claims strikes on Ukrtelecom and Dream Line data centers in Kyiv

News
Удар по датацентру
Фото ілюстративне

On Monday, September 28, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that its forces had struck data centers in Kyiv belonging to two Ukrainian companies, Ukrtelecom and Dream Line. Telecom operator Ukrtelecom confirmed to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency that one of its facilities had been damaged, without specifying which one.

The incident has not affected service availability for customers. “The situation has not affected the operation of our services,” the company’s press office said. Its specialists are now assessing the extent of the damage and the state of the infrastructure, and working to stabilize it. No Ukrtelecom employees were hurt, the company added.

- Advertisement -

Moscow justified the choice of targets by claiming that both companies provide communications to Ukraine’s Armed Forces. The ministry’s statement called Ukrtelecom one of the largest providers of fixed-line and mobile communications and high-speed internet to the military. Dream Line, according to the Russian ministry, supplies the Ukrainian army with high-speed internet and stores intelligence data.

Other telecom infrastructure has also come under attack in recent days. On the same day, it emerged that Omega Telecom, a backbone network operator, had lost its main hub in Kyiv in a Russian attack. More than 300 internet providers rely on its services.

Підписуйтесь на Mediasat у Telegram: тут найцікавіші новини ТБ та телекому

A day earlier, on September 27, the Russian Defense Ministry made a similar claim about a strike on a Vodafone Ukraine data center. The operator has neither confirmed nor denied it.

- Advertisement -

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
- Advertisement -

Read more

News

Starfish Space readies its first Otter spacecraft for in-orbit satellite servicing

Starfish Space plans to launch its Otter spacecraft on October 1 to inspect dead satellites up close. Later, it should also be able to pull them out of orbit.
News

Astronomer proposes using sinking Starlink satellites to gauge the upper atmosphere

An astronomer wants to track how fast Starlink satellites lose altitude. That reveals upper-atmosphere density and could sharpen space weather forecasts.
News

Ukrainian backbone operator Omega Telecom loses main Kyiv hub in Russian attack

Omega Telecom, which serves more than 300 Ukrainian internet providers, has lost its main hub in Kyiv. Engineers are restoring services from backup sites.
News

Ukraine’s lifecell more than doubles VoLTE users to 2.79 million

Ukrainian operator lifecell now has 2.79 million active VoLTE users, up 2.4 times in a year. Calls over 4G now carry 40% of the network's voice traffic.
News

Russia claims strike on Vodafone Ukraine data center

Russia's Defense Ministry says it hit a data center run by Vodafone Ukraine. The operator has neither confirmed nor denied the claim and declined to comment.