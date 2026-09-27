Russian strike damages Kyivstar’s headquarters building in Kyiv

A Russian strike on Kyiv on Sunday, September 27, damaged the headquarters building of Kyivstar, Ukraine’s largest mobile operator, on Dehtiarivska Street in the city’s Shevchenkivskyi district. No employees were hurt, the company’s press office told the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

It isn’t the first time the building has come under attack. On September 11, Russian drones damaged the offices of Kyivstar’s engineering team at the same address. Six days later, on September 17, Russian forces struck another Kyivstar building, this one in the Kyiv region, where the company keeps its equipment.

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Meanwhile, Kyivstar’s revenue rose 29.1% year over year in the first half of 2026, reaching UAH 28.9 billion. In dollar terms, that’s $662 million, up 22.8%. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) grew 24.5% over the same period to UAH 15.8 billion. In dollars, it rose 17.8% to $361 million.

The operator’s subscriber base, however, shrank. Kyivstar had 21.8 million subscribers in the second quarter of 2026, down 2.8% from the same quarter of 2025.