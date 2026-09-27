Russia claims strike on Vodafone Ukraine data center

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Vodafone
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Russia’s Defense Ministry says it struck a data processing center belonging to Ukrainian mobile operator Vodafone Ukraine. The Ukrainian business outlet Ekonomichna Pravda carried the claim, citing Russia’s Interfax news agency. It comes amid a string of strikes on Kyiv’s communications infrastructure.

Vodafone Ukraine has not commented on the Russian statement. Tech outlet dev.ua asked the company’s press office to confirm the strike, but the operator declined to comment. It is still unknown whether anyone was hurt.

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Earlier that morning, the Telegram community “MZU – Мобільний Зв’язок України” (Mobile Communications of Ukraine) reported an attack on one of the operator’s buildings. According to the channel, a drone deliberately hit a building in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district that houses a large Vodafone technical office. The operator has not said whether both reports refer to the same site.

The same day, September 27, Russian drones damaged the headquarters building of another Ukrainian mobile operator, Kyivstar.

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Earlier still, on September 25 and 26, Russian strikes hit Cosmonova’s data center at Protasov Business Park in Kyiv. After those strikes, the company acknowledged that the facility will no longer operate.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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