Cosmonova loses its Kyiv data center for good after a series of Russian strikes

News
Знищений датацентр Cosmonova

Cosmonova’s data center at Protasov Business Park in Kyiv, which Russian forces struck on September 25 and 26, will not be coming back online. The company confirmed the news on Facebook, sharing photos of the damage.

Despite the scale of the damage, Cosmonova’s team is still working to contain the fallout while partially migrating and restoring services. The company says it will share details about customer equipment housed in the facility as soon as it can. For now, the relevant authorities are partly restricting access to the site, even for Cosmonova’s own staff.

- Advertisement -

Cosmonova first reported damage to its backbone network and service disruptions. After the core network and the data center were hit a second time, the company began restoring all services from remote backup sites in safe locations.

On the morning of September 26, Kyiv internet provider Kolo.TV also said Russian shelling of the city had damaged its equipment. That morning’s strike on the capital’s data centers reached television too, with a number of Ukrainian channels suspending broadcasts or running into technical problems.

Підписуйтесь на Mediasat у Telegram: тут найцікавіші новини ТБ та телекому

Russian shelling also damaged a data center belonging to Datagroup, a nationwide Ukrainian telecom operator. The facility sits in a Kyiv business center that a Russian drone struck on September 25.

- Advertisement -

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
- Advertisement -

Read more

News

Russia claims strike on Vodafone Ukraine data center

Russia's Defense Ministry says it hit a data center run by Vodafone Ukraine. The operator has neither confirmed nor denied the claim and declined to comment.
News

Russian strike damages Kyivstar’s headquarters building in Kyiv

Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile operator, says a Russian strike damaged its headquarters building in Kyiv on Sunday. None of its employees were hurt.
News

More than 30 Ukrainian TV channels go off air after strike on Kyiv data centers

A Russian strike on Kyiv data centers on September 26 took Armiya TV, Novyny LIVE and about 30 other channels off air. Some broadcasters are now online only.
News

Russia strikes Kyiv data center Cosmonova again, hits ISP Kolo.TV for a third time

Kyiv internet provider Kolo.TB has taken a third hit, and the Cosmonova data center its second in two days. Both are now restoring services from backups.
News

Sony Music and Universal Music Sue AI Music Generator Suno Again

Sony Music and Universal Music are suing Suno again. The labels claim its v6 AI models inherited the infringement of earlier versions trained on their music.