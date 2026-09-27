Cosmonova loses its Kyiv data center for good after a series of Russian strikes

Cosmonova’s data center at Protasov Business Park in Kyiv, which Russian forces struck on September 25 and 26, will not be coming back online. The company confirmed the news on Facebook, sharing photos of the damage.

Despite the scale of the damage, Cosmonova’s team is still working to contain the fallout while partially migrating and restoring services. The company says it will share details about customer equipment housed in the facility as soon as it can. For now, the relevant authorities are partly restricting access to the site, even for Cosmonova’s own staff.

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Cosmonova first reported damage to its backbone network and service disruptions. After the core network and the data center were hit a second time, the company began restoring all services from remote backup sites in safe locations.

On the morning of September 26, Kyiv internet provider Kolo.TV also said Russian shelling of the city had damaged its equipment. That morning’s strike on the capital’s data centers reached television too, with a number of Ukrainian channels suspending broadcasts or running into technical problems.

Підписуйтесь на Mediasat у Telegram: тут найцікавіші новини ТБ та телекому

Russian shelling also damaged a data center belonging to Datagroup, a nationwide Ukrainian telecom operator. The facility sits in a Kyiv business center that a Russian drone struck on September 25.