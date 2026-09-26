Russia strikes Kyiv data center Cosmonova again, hits ISP Kolo.TV for a third time

A Russian strike on September 26 knocked Cosmonova’s Kyiv data center out of action for the second time, taking the company’s core network down with it. Cosmonova said all of its staff are safe, though some customers may run into internet outages.

The company’s first update pointed to damage on its COSMONOVA|NET backbone network. Crews from Ukraine’s State Emergency Service are working at the site, while DC|COSMONOVA engineers wait for access to assess the damage. In a later post, Cosmonova confirmed that both the core network and the data center itself are down after the repeat hit. Its team is now restoring all services from backup sites located away from the damaged facility, in safe locations.

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Kyiv internet provider Kolo.TV took its third hit on Saturday morning. In a Facebook post, the provider admitted the situation is far more difficult this time. Its engineers are already deploying backup resources and rerouting traffic, a job Kolo.TV expects to take several hours, possibly less. Its chat support, website and phone lines are down too, but are being brought back quickly.

This was Cosmonova’s second strike in two days. Russia first hit its data center on the evening of September 25. At the time, the company reported damage to the building but stressed that all customer data was preserved thanks to copies stored at remote sites, a setup known as geo-redundancy. Earlier, on September 23, a Russian strike on Kyiv data centers cut internet access for some customers of UTELS, Pavutyna and Crazy Network.