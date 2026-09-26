More than 30 Ukrainian TV channels go off air after strike on Kyiv data centers

More than 30 Ukrainian TV channels temporarily went off the air on the morning of September 26 after a Russian strike on infrastructure in Kyiv. Among them are Armiya TV, news channel Novyny LIVE, 8 Kanal, History and Star Cinema, the Telegram channel S 80 TV reported.

According to S 80 TV, the broadcasters were forced off the air by a strike on facilities of Cosmonova and Kolo.TV, along with disruptions at data centers. Neither company was being hit for the first time. Russia has now hit the Cosmonova data center twice and internet provider Kolo.TV three times.

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The S 80 TV list also includes Kapuchino TV, ATR, Lale, Konkurent Ukraina, Televsesvit, 6 Sotok, Fauna, Terra, Trofei, Rybalka, U Travel, Pershyi Avtomobilnyi and Zoosvit. BOLT, UA Fashion TV, Kinoliving, DORAMA, NOW Series, History 2, Travel&Food, One Planet, Contenent E, Kinokazka, GAGSNETWORK, KINOWOOD, KINOGRANDE, Lux TV and TYuSO are off the air as well.

Novyny LIVE said on Telegram that its TV signal is temporarily down because of the attack on the capital and outages at data centers. Its website novyny.live, YouTube, Telegram and other digital platforms are still working. The newsroom stressed that the break is temporary and expects to be back on air soon.

Підписуйтесь на Mediasat у Telegram: тут найцікавіші новини ТБ та телекому

Armiya TV also warned that it is temporarily off the air due to “technical problems related to enemy shelling.” The channel is still broadcasting on YouTube and social media.

Online services took a hit too. Pryamyi’s team wrote that its website is down after Russia struck the data center hosting the site’s server. According to Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, the shelling knocked out the video players on suspilne.media, as well as the Suspilne Mediateka and Brobaks websites. Its engineers are already working to restore them.

It is still unclear when the damage will be fully repaired. Russia began targeting the Kyiv infrastructure that keeps the internet running in late September. Within just a few days, the attacks damaged networks and data centers of at least ten Kyiv companies, leaving around 100,000 households temporarily offline.