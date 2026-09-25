Russian drone hits Kyiv data center building home to internet provider Datagroup

A Russian drone struck the Compass FM business center in Kyiv’s Shuliavka neighborhood on September 25, hitting the building at the corner of Vadyma Hetmana and Simi Brodskykh streets. Ukrainian internet provider Datagroup had an office there, local outlet Informator reports.

Locals still call the complex “Incom,” after its old signage. Just 300 meters from a metro entrance, it is one of Kyiv’s hubs for tech businesses. Besides Datagroup, it houses an IT integrator, the Computer Sports Federation of Ukraine, and other tech companies.

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Local Telegram channels confirmed that the strike hit the former Incom building. The strike damaged the building, but officials have yet to say how badly.

Datagroup itself confirmed that the attack damaged its data center. “Most importantly, none of our employees were hurt. Client data has been preserved, and all services continue to run from backup sites,” the company said. Its engineers are now assessing the damage and restoring the infrastructure.

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Earlier reports said a drone had hit a building in Shuliavka and cars had caught fire in a nearby parking lot. At the time, three people were reported killed and seven injured. However, there is still no official data on how many people were hurt in the strike on the business center itself.

Russia has recently started targeting internet provider facilities and data centers. Following these attacks, the owner of Kyiv-based provider UTELS predicts higher prices for home internet in Ukraine.