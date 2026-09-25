Latvia bans Belarusian state broadcaster Radio Belarus over EU sanctions

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Radio Belarus

Latvia’s National Electronic Mass Media Council (NEPLP), the country’s broadcasting regulator, has stripped Belarusian state-run station Radio Belarus of the right to broadcast in Latvia. The ban stems from EU sanctions on the Belarusian state broadcasting company that controls the station, Latvian news outlet Delfi reports.

The regulator also acted on information from another state agency. According to that agency, Radio Belarus airs one-sided, biased coverage of Russia’s war against Ukraine, justifies Russian aggression and spreads material supporting the regime of Belarus’s self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko.

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The EU sanctioned the broadcasting company for backing the Lukashenko regime and for its involvement in Russia’s war against Ukraine. As a result, Radio Belarus will remain banned in Latvia for as long as its owner stays under sanctions.

The ban covers every means of distribution, including online broadcasting. NEPLP had already blocked the station’s website in early September. In March 2024, Latvia blocked nine Russian and Belarusian websites for spreading propaganda.

Підписуйтесь на Mediasat у Telegram: тут найцікавіші новини ТБ та телекому

In February 2026, NEPLP also urged Latvia’s parliament, the Saeima, to pass a decision shutting down all private radio stations in the country that broadcast in Russian.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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