Alex Gibney’s Elon Musk documentary gets its first trailer

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У мережі з'явився трейлер фільму «Маск»

The first trailer is out for Musk, Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney’s documentary about Elon Musk. Distributor Bleecker Street has also moved the film’s release to October 9, citing huge public interest, Deadline reports.

The film features interviews with Musk’s first wife, Justine Musk, his father, Errol Musk, and Ashley St. Clair, the mother of one of his many children. People who worked closely with Musk also appear on camera. Including an intermission, the documentary runs nearly four hours. It will open in New York and Los Angeles before a wide US release.

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The trailer is packed with Musk’s critics. “We have one person who is so chaotic and has so much power. It’s just insane,” one of them says. Another calls a Tesla “a machine that lies to you about what it’s doing.” The trailer then cuts to footage of a crash involving an electric car driving on Autopilot.

Musk | Official Trailer | Bleecker Street

St. Clair appears in one of the film’s most tense moments. She claims Musk told her he knew in advance who would win the 2024 US presidential election. “He said to me: I can’t be president, but I can help Trump beat Biden,” she says. Her account raises concerns that Musk may really have influenced the outcome of the vote.

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Musk, who is already in a legal fight over the Twitter brand, has threatened Gibney with a lawsuit through his attorney Alex Spiro. Spiro warned the director that the hints of election fraud must be retracted. “You are therefore on notice, before the film’s release, that these insinuations are false,” he wrote.

In a recent interview, Gibney admitted he takes the threat seriously. “He has great financial resources. And let’s be honest: in our legal system, money has more influence in court than it should,” he said. According to Gibney, Musk has more money on paper than anyone on the planet, even after losing his trillionaire status in June. Still, the director called the grounds for the threats downright absurd, noting that Musk’s side hadn’t even seen the film.

Musk premiered at the Venice Film Festival on September 8. It then screened at the Toronto festival and later in Camden.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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