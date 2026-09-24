Xiaomi launches two RGB-Mini LED TV lineups — standard and Supreme Edition

Xiaomi has started selling its TV S Pro RGB-Mini LED 2027 TVs in China. They’re the company’s first models whose backlight uses separately driven red, green, and blue LEDs. Gizmochina reports that the lineup comes in four sizes, from 65 to 98 inches.

Most TVs light the screen with white light that color filters then tint. Xiaomi says separate colored light sources let the new sets cover the entire BT.2020 color space, the standard for ultra-high-definition TV. They also use about 30% less power in single-color scenes than the 2026 models in the same series.

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The standard version hits a peak brightness of 5,000 nits and has a coating that cuts screen reflections to 1.8%. The number of local dimming zones, which let the backlight be adjusted area by area, scales with size: 2,160 on the 65-inch model, 2,880 on the 75-inch, 3,744 on the 85-inch, and 4,860 on the 98-inch. Audio comes from a Harman-tuned 130W 2.1.2 system with upward-firing speakers and a built-in subwoofer.

Xiaomi opened pre-orders for the higher-end Supreme Edition back in August. In a separate article, Gizmochina notes that it’s 500 nits brighter, peaking at 5,500 nits, and its screen reflects just 0.5% of light. It also gets Xiaomi’s XM9000 chip, which coordinates the backlight and LCD panel for more accurate color and contrast. The sound system steps up to 170W in a 4.1.2 layout, adding dedicated left and right surround channels and Dolby Atmos support.

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Both versions offer 4K resolution at 180Hz, and the Supreme Edition adds a 360Hz gaming mode. Listed features include variable refresh rate (VRR), AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and MEMC motion smoothing. For connectivity, there are four HDMI 2.1 ports, one with eARC, plus Wi-Fi 6, Ethernet, and USB.

Inside is a quad-core Cortex-A73 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, running HyperOS 4. A built-in millimeter-wave radar detects where viewers are sitting and tunes the picture accordingly, and on the Supreme Edition the sound as well. The Bluetooth remote charges over USB-C and has NFC for casting from a phone.

The metal-framed chassis is 49.7mm thick on the 65-inch models and 54.9mm on the 98-inch ones. A matching wall mount leaves a gap of just 5mm between the TV and the wall.

In China, the standard 65-, 75-, 85-, and 98-inch models cost 5,999 yuan ($894), 6,999 yuan ($1,043), 8,799 yuan ($1,311), and 12,999 yuan ($1,937). The Supreme Edition in the same sizes goes for 6,299 yuan ($945), 7,299 yuan ($1,095), 9,299 yuan ($1,395), and 13,999 yuan ($2,100). Huawei already sells similar RGB MiniLED TVs in China, having launched its Vision Smart Screen 6 SE RGB lineup in early August. Samsung, meanwhile, is weighing an exit from quantum dot TVs starting in 2028.