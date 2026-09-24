Ukraine’s home internet prices set to rise sharply after Russian strikes, UTELS owner says

The owner of Kyiv-based internet provider UTELS, Oleksandr Poliudov, has warned Ukrainian subscribers to brace for higher home internet bills. Speaking to tech outlet dev.ua, he made the forecast a day after a massive Russian attack on Kyiv.

Poliudov argues that a network with backup power and redundant connectivity is simply too expensive to run on plans priced at UAH 300–350 a month. That is why, he stressed, “there will be a significant price increase.” Providers that fail to adapt and keep undercutting the market, he predicts, may be forced out altogether.

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UTELS itself was one of several Kyiv providers hit by outages after the September 23 strike. Pavutyna, KyivLink and Crazy Network also reported disruptions that day. According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation, some 100,000 households lost internet access at the time. Online services took a hit too: the file-sharing service FEX.NET ran with outages.

Data centers were also struck. Web hosting provider MiroHost said its facility was completely destroyed, while fellow host Cityhost was hit as well. Forbes Ukraine reports that the main network hub of provider Etherlink, which serves central Kyiv among other areas, was also damaged.