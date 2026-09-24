Meta unveils Ray-Ban Meta Audio, its first AI glasses without a camera

News
Ray Ban Meta Audio

Meta and eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica have unveiled Ray-Ban Meta Audio, a pair of audio-focused smart glasses starting at $349. Preorders open October 13, with the first buyers getting their glasses later this year.

What sets them apart from other Ray-Ban Meta models is what’s missing: there’s no camera. Instead, the glasses are built entirely around sound. You can listen to music and podcasts, take calls, translate conversations and talk to Meta’s personal AI agent, Muse.

- Advertisement -

Meta says it ditched the camera to create a new category of audio glasses that people can wear all day for music, conversations and AI. It’s also a way to ease the privacy concerns that have followed its camera-equipped models.

The glasses weigh 43 grams. They come with adjustable temple tips, swappable nose pads and hinges that keep the arms from opening too wide. Battery life is up to 12 hours on a single charge, and the included charging case stretches that to 48 hours.

Підписуйтесь на Mediasat у Telegram: тут найцікавіші новини ТБ та телекому

Ray-Ban Meta Audio comes in two styles, Clubmaster and Burbank, across 23 color and lens combinations. Prescription lenses are available too.

- Advertisement -

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
- Advertisement -

Read more

News

Amazon Leo Enters Uzbekistan Through Uztelecom Partnership

Uztelecom and its subsidiary UZ-SAT will distribute Amazon Leo satellite internet in Uzbekistan. The satellites will complement the operator's ground network.
News

Another UK water company taps fiber-optic cables to find leaks

Southern Water is trialing a system that uses Openreach fiber-optic cables to find pipe leaks. It picks up leak vibrations and filters out road noise.
News

Ukraine’s home internet prices set to rise sharply after Russian strikes, UTELS owner says

The owner of Kyiv internet provider UTELS expects home broadband to get pricier. After massive attacks on Kyiv, he says UAH 300–350 plans are no longer viable.
News

Fire hits Starlink ground station in Poland that serves Ukraine

Antennas and a generator caught fire at a Starlink ground station in central Poland on September 23. Officials suspect sabotage, but the site is still working.
News

Ask YouTube, Custom Feeds and Paid Communities: What’s Coming to YouTube

YouTube is rolling out more than 15 new features, from custom feeds to paid communities. The first arrive in October, with chat-based editing due in early 2027.