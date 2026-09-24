Meta unveils Ray-Ban Meta Audio, its first AI glasses without a camera

Meta and eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica have unveiled Ray-Ban Meta Audio, a pair of audio-focused smart glasses starting at $349. Preorders open October 13, with the first buyers getting their glasses later this year.

What sets them apart from other Ray-Ban Meta models is what’s missing: there’s no camera. Instead, the glasses are built entirely around sound. You can listen to music and podcasts, take calls, translate conversations and talk to Meta’s personal AI agent, Muse.

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Meta says it ditched the camera to create a new category of audio glasses that people can wear all day for music, conversations and AI. It’s also a way to ease the privacy concerns that have followed its camera-equipped models.

The glasses weigh 43 grams. They come with adjustable temple tips, swappable nose pads and hinges that keep the arms from opening too wide. Battery life is up to 12 hours on a single charge, and the included charging case stretches that to 48 hours.

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Ray-Ban Meta Audio comes in two styles, Clubmaster and Burbank, across 23 color and lens combinations. Prescription lenses are available too.