Kyivstar TV offers its own Smart TV box at a promotional price

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«Київстар ТБ» пропонує власну Smart TV приставку зі знижкою

Ukrainian streaming service Kyivstar TV has launched a promotion on its own Smart TV box, which adds smart features to an ordinary television. From August 1 to December 31, 2026, the device costs UAH 1,399 instead of UAH 2,599 and can be ordered online.

The box is aimed mainly at people with older TVs that lack smart features and who aren’t planning to replace them anytime soon. It’s also pitched at families who want streaming on a second set — in a kid’s room, bedroom, kitchen or country house. And it suits anyone who wants live TV, streaming services, music apps and more in one place.

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The box connects to a TV over HDMI and needs an internet connection via Wi-Fi or Ethernet. It supports apps from Google Play, including YouTube, TikTok and Spotify. With Google Cast, you can also send video from your phone to the big screen.

Inside are 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. The box plays 4K video at up to 60 frames per second and supports dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz), Ethernet and Bluetooth 5.0. In the box you get the device, a remote, a power adapter, batteries and an HDMI cable.

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The promotional price includes three months of Kyivstar TV’s Premium HD subscription and free delivery to a branch of Ukrainian parcel service Nova Poshta. Premium HD offers more than 430 TV channels and a library of over 20,000 movies, series, cartoons and shows.

The platform works with any Ukrainian mobile operator or internet provider, and signing in only takes your phone number. The box isn’t the only way to watch — Kyivstar TV came to Xbox consoles in January 2025. On the content side, the service recently opened its fall Originals season.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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