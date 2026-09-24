Google to launch test satellite carrying its AI chips into orbit

News
Project Suncatcher

Google’s tensor processing units (TPUs) are headed for low Earth orbit. The chips will fly aboard a prototype satellite on SpaceX’s Transporter-18 mission, which Google is running with satellite company Planet Labs, Reuters reports.

The goal is to find out whether the AI chips can run reliably in orbit. Google will track how the hardware copes with the stress of launch, cosmic radiation, and extreme temperatures. Radiation can make electronics misbehave, including so-called bit flips, where values in data change unexpectedly.

- Advertisement -

Google has already tested its TPUs under AI workloads at a University of California, Davis facility. But the company believes only a real flight can show how the hardware behaves in space itself.

Cooling is another focus. There’s no air in a vacuum, so conventional air cooling is off the table. Instead, Google will pair heat pipes with radiators.

Підписуйтесь на Mediasat у Telegram: тут найцікавіші новини ТБ та телекому
Google’s latest moonshot to put machine learning in space

The launch will be the first orbital test for Project Suncatcher, which Google unveiled in November 2025. Next, the team plans to study whether large-scale AI computing can be deployed in orbit. Potential upsides include access to sunlight most of the time and freedom from power constraints on the ground.

In May 2026, Google held talks with SpaceX and other operators about launching orbital data centers. Experts note, however, that the technology still faces high launch costs, engineering constraints, and the challenge of mass-producing satellites.

- Advertisement -

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
- Advertisement -

Read more

News

Xiaomi launches two RGB-Mini LED TV lineups — standard and Supreme Edition

Xiaomi's TV S Pro RGB-Mini LED 2027 is now on sale in China in two versions. The standard model starts at $894, while the Supreme Edition starts at $945.
News

Amazon Leo Enters Uzbekistan Through Uztelecom Partnership

Uztelecom and its subsidiary UZ-SAT will distribute Amazon Leo satellite internet in Uzbekistan. The satellites will complement the operator's ground network.
News

Meta unveils Ray-Ban Meta Audio, its first AI glasses without a camera

Meta has dropped the camera from its new Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses, aiming to ease the privacy concerns that have dogged its camera-equipped models.
News

Another UK water company taps fiber-optic cables to find leaks

Southern Water is trialing a system that uses Openreach fiber-optic cables to find pipe leaks. It picks up leak vibrations and filters out road noise.
News

Ukraine’s home internet prices set to rise sharply after Russian strikes, UTELS owner says

The owner of Kyiv internet provider UTELS expects home broadband to get pricier. After massive attacks on Kyiv, he says UAH 300–350 plans are no longer viable.