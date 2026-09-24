Disney+ Orders a Darkwing Duck Sequel Series

Disney+ has confirmed it is making a new animated series about Darkwing Duck, the crime-fighting superhero duck. Tad Stones, who created the original show that premiered in 1991, consulted on the project.

The new series picks up 35 years after the events of the original. Drake Mallard, aka Darkwing Duck, has spent all that time trapped in an alternate world that never heard of his heroics. Help arrives in the form of Duckie, a rebellious teen who knows all about his past. Together they’ll take on old enemies like Negaduck and Megavolt, teaming up with allies to save the universe.

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Mark Hamill, best known as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars and as the voice of the Joker across DC animated series, films and games, will voice the title hero. Seth Rogen, who previously voiced Mantis in Kung Fu Panda, plays Launchpad McQuack.

Rogen is also producing the show for Point Grey, alongside Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Alex McAtee and Gabby Grantham. Sean Tretta and Borja Peña Gorostegui serve as executive producers.

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Stones said that, like any fan of the original show, he’s excited to see Darkwing back in a whole new series. In his view, the new team has amped up the action and comedy without losing “the Disney heart.” He also sees the show carrying on the literary tradition of Robin Hood, Zorro and Sherlock Holmes — heroes that different creators have reinvented many times.

The original Darkwing Duck debuted on Disney Channel in 1991 before moving to ABC. It ran until September 1992, for a total of 91 episodes. Disney is also taking its franchises beyond TV series: in August, the company struck a deal with TikTok for short videos based on Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars.