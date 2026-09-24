Amazon Leo Enters Uzbekistan Through Uztelecom Partnership

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Uztelecom and Amazon Leo

Uztelecom, a telecom operator in Uzbekistan, has become an authorized distributor of Amazon Leo satellite internet together with its subsidiary UZ-SAT. As UzDaily reports, citing the operator, the deal was announced at the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum. The service was then launched at a ceremony at Uztelecom’s booth on September 22, during ICT Week Uzbekistan 2026.

Under the agreement, UZ-SAT will build connectivity services on top of the Amazon Leo network and sell them to customers across Uzbekistan. Amazon Leo is Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite constellation, designed to bring high-speed internet to places where conventional networks fall short. Amazon is still expanding it: this month the company ordered six more Ariane 6 launches.

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In Uzbekistan, the satellites are meant to complement ground infrastructure in remote and hard-to-reach areas, where laying cable is difficult or doesn’t pay off. For people living there, fast internet could open up wider access to government digital services, online doctor consultations, remote learning and work, and messaging services. Businesses get another way to connect industrial and infrastructure sites in difficult terrain.

The satellites won’t replace Uztelecom’s own network. The operator serves 96% of the country’s towns and villages and runs 378,802 km of fiber-optic lines, while also upgrading its mobile network and building data centers and cloud platforms. Still, the geography of some regions means other ways to connect remain necessary. UZ-SAT CEO Bakhrom Azimov said the partnership will help bring more areas online where conventional infrastructure is hard to deploy. Next-generation satellite connectivity, he added, will complement Uztelecom’s existing network.

Підписуйтесь на Mediasat у Telegram: тут найцікавіші новини ТБ та телекому

On Amazon’s side, Trevor Vieweg, Director of Global Business for Amazon Leo, said the company expects to deliver high-speed internet to communities and businesses in Uzbekistan that need an additional connectivity option. He also stressed that local expertise from Uztelecom and UZ-SAT matters for developing satellite technology in the country.

Uzbekistan signed a government-level agreement to launch Amazon Leo back in June. At the time, Digital Technologies Minister Sherzod Shermatov claimed that in quality, competition and a number of parameters, Amazon Leo’s internet could even outperform Starlink.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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