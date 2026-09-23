Ukrainian web host Cityhost reports outages after Kyiv data center attack

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Cityhost

Ukrainian web hosting provider and domain registrar Cityhost said on its Telegram channel that an enemy attack destroyed part of its equipment at one of its data centers in Kyiv. As a result, some of the company’s services are currently disrupted.

Cityhost’s team is trying, in emergency mode, to bring backups online on hardware located outside Ukraine. The provider has not given a timeline for completing the work. Until then, it is asking customers not to call or message support, since all staff are busy with the recovery.

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Cityhost has operated in the Ukrainian market since 2005, hosting websites for its customers and registering their domain names.

Other Ukrainian companies also faced outages on September 23. Some customers of internet providers UTELS, Pavutyna and Crazy Network lost internet access after a strike on Kyiv data centers.

Підписуйтесь на Mediasat у Telegram: тут найцікавіші новини ТБ та телекому

The FEX.NET file-sharing service was hit too. After a massive attack on Kyiv, some of its features went offline because of power problems at network nodes.

Editor’s note: Mediasat is also a Cityhost customer, so the incident has affected us as well. Our website is running normally, but the newsroom’s email has been unavailable since the afternoon of September 23. For urgent matters, please send us a direct message on our social media pages. We apologize for the inconvenience.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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