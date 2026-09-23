Ukrainian electronics chain Comfy launches a marketplace for third-party sellers

Ukrainian electronics chain Comfy will start selling products from partner merchants alongside its own range. The marketplace is set to go live on the chain’s website and mobile app on September 23, Forbes Ukraine reported, citing the company’s press office.

Each product page will show who is selling the item, along with customer reviews and a choice of delivery options. Sellers will ship these orders directly to buyers, bypassing Comfy’s warehouses. At launch, the marketplace will cover the same product categories as Comfy’s own range.

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The chain plans to broaden that selection over time. By the end of 2027, it aims to list up to 500,000 products from 300 sellers. Comfy will also invest in its IT infrastructure, tools for partners and personalized online shopping.

Founder Stanislav Ronis describes the marketplace as the company’s strategic response to global shifts in retail. “Today, competing on price alone is losing its meaning, so we are building an ecosystem that combines product range, a proven level of service and strong trust in the brand,” he explains.

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Comfy’s management decided to change the business model in late 2025 after analyzing the market. According to the company, more than 70% of its customers choose a product before they even visit a store. Around the same time, Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar was in talks to buy a stake in Comfy, but in January 2026 it emerged that the deal would not go ahead.

The chain is still growing its physical stores too. As of August 2026, it runs 115 stores in 56 Ukrainian cities, with two more due to open by the end of the year. Comfy’s revenue reached UAH 55.8 billion in 2025, up 17% from 2024.