Ukraine’s Kyivstar absorbs LanTrace, the internet provider it bought for $2 million

Kyivstar, Ukraine’s largest mobile operator, is merging LanTrace, an internet provider based in Boryspil near Kyiv, into its own business. The operator’s supervisory board approved the terms of the merger on September 21, filings Kyivstar published through Ukraine’s securities regulator show. Starting October 1, Kyivstar will serve LanTrace customers directly.

LanTrace provides fixed broadband across the Kyiv region. Kyivstar bought the company in 2024 for $2 million and owns 100% of it. All of LanTrace’s assets, rights and obligations will now pass to the parent.

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The legal entity behind LanTrace will cease to exist without going through liquidation. Since Kyivstar is the sole owner, no stake will be swapped for shares and Kyivstar’s charter capital stays the same. According to the merger terms, the goal is to simplify the corporate structure and cut duplicate administrative and operational functions. LanTrace staff will either be kept on or let go in line with labor law and the employer’s decisions.

For home customers, the switch happens automatically, LanTrace said on its website. Plans, speeds and prices stay the same, and nobody has to sign new contracts or applications. Kyivstar will also carry over all existing payments, credits and charges.

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Payment details, however, are changing. LanTrace will accept payments to its own account only through September 29. From October 1, customers pay Kyivstar instead. Individuals can pay for Home Internet by card in the My Kyivstar app or on Kyivstar’s website, or in cash at payment terminals, Kyivstar stores, supermarkets and bank branches.

The MEGOGO streaming service is a different story. Once the switch happens, it will no longer be technically available as part of the plan. Customers who agree to move to plans with the Kyivstar TV Superpower option will instead get Kyivstar TV, the operator’s own film and TV platform, which releases original series, within their package. On other plans, the service can be ordered on standard terms.

Until October 1, LanTrace’s support line remains 0 800 600 107. After that, customers should call Kyivstar at 460 or 0 800 300 460.

Business customers will move to new Kyivstar accounts on the same basis. Their plans, including speeds and prices, account balances and static IP addresses will carry over automatically. Only the account number, payment details and credit terms will change. Business clients will receive these details by email, and from October 1 they can get support at 0 800 300 000.

LanTrace isn’t the only regional provider Kyivstar has picked up in recent years. In early 2026, the operator paid 420 million hryvnias for Shtorm, an internet provider in the Kirovohrad region.