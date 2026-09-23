Russian strike on Kyiv data centers knocks out service for at least three internet providers

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A Russian attack on Kyiv has disrupted at least three internet service providers, with outages now reaching beyond the capital. Crazy Network said a missile hit a central traffic exchange data center in Kyiv.

As a result, Crazy Network customers in Vinnytsia, Kyiv and the Khmelnytskyi region have lost internet access, and the provider’s phone service is down too. Its engineers are already working to restore the network, though the company says they are doing so in life-threatening conditions. It has not yet given a timeline for repairs.

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UTELS reported that its core network equipment sits in one of the Kyiv data centers damaged in the attack and is currently without power. Until power returns, UTELS customers may see outages and lose access to services. In March, the provider expanded its XGSPON fiber network to more than 200,000 apartments in Kyiv. Emergency crews are already on site, and the company promised updates on its Telegram channel.

Kyiv provider Pavutyna, which launched a 10 Gbps XGS-PON network in August 2025, also reported a major outage. The company wrote on Telegram that shelling had damaged one of the data centers, leaving some of its customers without service. Its engineers are working to restore connections, and Pavutyna pledged to share more details as soon as it has them.

Підписуйтесь на Mediasat у Telegram: тут найцікавіші новини ТБ та телекому

None of the providers has said whether all three outages involve the same data center.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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