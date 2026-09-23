FEX.NET file-sharing service suffers outages after massive attack on Kyiv

Part of the cloud file-sharing service FEX.NET went down on September 23, following a massive Russian attack on Kyiv. In a post on its Telegram channel, the FEX.NET team blamed the outage on power supply problems at network switching nodes.

Full service will return once Ukraine’s Interior Ministry says power to those nodes can be restored. Based on the information it has received, FEX.NET expects to be back up by the end of the day. The same timeline is posted in a notice on the service’s homepage.

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The team insists that all files stored by users are completely safe. It also apologized for the inconvenience and said it is working to prevent similar outages in the future.

The same day, at least three internet providers reported disruptions in Kyiv. UTELS and Pavutyna had their data centers damaged, leaving some of their customers without a connection. The third, Crazy Network, was hit through a strike on a Kyiv traffic exchange hub, so the outage also reached its customers in Vinnytsia and the Khmelnytskyi region. Overall, around 100,000 households are experiencing unstable internet, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation, which shared the estimate on Telegram.