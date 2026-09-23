Eutelsat trials OneWeb satellite internet on Polish rail

French satellite operator Eutelsat has completed its first OneWeb connectivity trial in Poland aboard a long-distance train. The PKP Intercity service ran on the live network between Kozłów, Warsaw and Tczew, reaching speeds of up to 160 km/h.

OneWeb is Eutelsat’s constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO). On the train, their signal was picked up by a Kymeta Kestrel u5 terminal, which recently received rail certification from TÜV Rheinland. The unit carries an IP69K rating, meaning it is sealed against dust and high-pressure water jets, and draws under 100W on average.

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Systems integrator ACO Solutions led the trial. Spanish satellite operator Hispasat joined as the distribution partner.

Throughout the journey, engineers gathered performance data and checked how seamlessly the system switched between satellite and terrestrial networks. That hybrid setup is what Eutelsat is pitching for both passenger and freight rail, with OneWeb layered on top of existing rail communications. Beyond passenger internet, the service is meant to carry operational communications and data. It also links onboard and trackside systems to railway operations centres.

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“Our solution gives rail operators the flexibility to prioritise different connectivity needs and evolve as passenger expectations and operational requirements change,” said Eva Bisgaard, President of Eutelsat’s Connectivity Business Unit. She added that the company aims to bring the service to rail operators across Europe and beyond.

For PKP Intercity, the trial is a step toward more reliable, uninterrupted internet for passengers over the entire trip. Joanna Siecińska, the carrier’s board member for finance and business development, said the partners were able to validate the technology under real operating conditions.

Satellite internet on trains is also spreading beyond the EU. In August 2025, Kazakhstan picked Starlink and OneWeb to connect its passenger trains.