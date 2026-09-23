Adobe launches its Premiere video editor on Android

Adobe released Premiere for Android on September 22, more than a year after the video editor first landed on iPhone. The app is free to download. You only pay for a bigger AI generation allowance and extra cloud storage.

The free tier covers all the editing basics. You can trim, split and join clips, change playback speed, and add text, effects, music and voiceovers. The app can also reduce background noise and pull the audio track out of a video. Exports are unlimited, go up to 4K and carry no watermark. You don’t even need to sign in or pay for a Creative Cloud subscription.

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The Android version can’t match desktop Premiere, but it is far more capable than Premiere Rush, which Adobe is phasing out. By default, the editor works in vertical 9:16 for YouTube Shorts, though you can switch formats in settings. Adobe has been leaning into short vertical video on iPhone too: in December 2025, the company built YouTube Shorts into the iOS version of Premiere.

The interface adapts to different devices. On a regular phone, the timeline sits at the bottom and the preview window at the top. Unfold a foldable while editing vertical video, and the timeline moves to the right of the frame. In landscape mode, you decide where the timeline and preview go. Adobe has also optimized the app for Googlebook laptops.

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Ars Technica tested Premiere on a Google Pixel. The editor handled even high-bitrate 4K clips, though importing and exporting footage can take a few minutes. Exporting a three-minute 4K60 video took about three minutes.

AI generation runs on credits. The app can create video from a text prompt or an image and generate sound effects, with a choice of models: Adobe Firefly, Google Veo, Omni, Luma Ray and Kling. The free version includes 250 credits a month. A single Veo Fast clip costs 80 of them, while one Firefly clip uses all 250. A subscription for $8 a month or $70 a year raises the monthly allowance to 1,200 credits.

Next, Adobe plans to add Adobe Fonts, improve captions and let users pick up the same project across the mobile and desktop versions of Premiere. The app requires Android 13 or later and at least 5GB of RAM.