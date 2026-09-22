Ukraine collects nearly UAH 80 million from iPhone 18 imports

On September 21, Ukraine’s State Customs Service released iPhone 18 import figures ahead of the phone’s local launch. As 7,496 units of Apple’s new lineup cleared customs, UAH 79.6 million in customs payments went into the state budget.

In total, the shipments were worth $8.9 million. Official sales start on September 25, though Ukrainian retailers have been taking preorders for the new lineup since September 18.

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Buyers of an iPhone 18, or any other phone, can check in advance whether it entered the country legally. All it takes is entering the device’s IMEI into the customs service’s online tool. The agency launched the lookup in mid-September, and it matches a phone’s code against customs clearance records.

The customs service says it will keep processing legal imports quickly. It also pledges to crack down on attempts to bring goods into Ukraine illegally.