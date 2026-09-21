Artem Freiuk leaves Kyivstar to head government relations at Uklon

Artem Freiuk, a senior corporate affairs manager at Kyivstar, Ukraine’s largest mobile operator, announced on Monday, September 21, that he is moving to Uklon, a Ukrainian ride-hailing and delivery service that is also part of Kyivstar Group. He will head the company’s government relations. Interfax-Ukraine reported the move, citing Freiuk’s own post.

“After almost nine important, intense and really interesting years at Kyivstar, it’s time to move on,” Freiuk wrote on Facebook. In the same post, he thanked Kyivstar’s leadership, his team and colleagues for the experience, the challenges and the strong projects. He described Uklon as a top Ukrainian company that is growing fast, builds tech products and is part of millions of people’s daily lives.

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Outside Kyivstar, Freiuk is active in business associations. His LinkedIn profile shows that since July 2024 he has co-chaired the lobbying and transparent policy committee at the European Business Association. Since December 2024, he has also been one of the co-chairs of the personal data protection committee at the American Chamber of Commerce.

Uklon’s results have been part of Kyivstar Group’s reporting since April 2025, when the purchase of 97% of the company closed. In the second quarter of 2026, the service brought in UAH 1.448 billion in revenue, or $32.8 million. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came to UAH 554 million, or $12.5 million.

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Uklon’s operating numbers grew too. Booked rides rose 4.5% to 43 million, while completed deliveries jumped 25.9% to 1.4 million. Digital active users were up 8.2% to 5.2 million.

According to Interfax-Ukraine, Uklon’s near-term policy agenda includes implementing Ukraine’s law on digital platforms, a draft law on the taxi market, and rules that would allow driverless taxis to operate. Ukraine currently accounts for 98% of the company’s business.