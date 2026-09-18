SWEET.TV premieres first Star Factory prime show, free on YouTube

Ukrainian streaming service SWEET.TV has premiered the first prime show of its revamped talent contest Star Factory. Twelve contestants took the main stage for the first time on September 17, performing their own songs in new looks. The episode is available on the platform and free to watch on YouTube.

New prime shows will air on SWEET.TV every Friday. The format marks the shift into the live stage of the contest — earlier episodes followed the mentors picking the line-up, and now the contestants perform.

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The revamped Star Factory started filming in early August, with in-person auditions in Kyiv where the mentors chose the vocalists.

The first episodes went out in early September, and the opening one drew 1.8 million views over the weekend. Those episodes also settled the twelve-strong line-up now performing in the prime shows.