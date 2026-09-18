SpaceX Wins FCC Approval for International Starlink Mobile Service

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has cleared SpaceX to act as a carrier on routes between the United States and foreign destinations. The regulator granted the company an international Section 214 license covering Starlink Mobile.

Until now, SpaceX’s authorizations covered US territory only. The company could build out Starlink Mobile at home, but cross-border service needed separate FCC approval. That approval is now in hand, so the formal limit on routing traffic internationally is gone and the service has a legal basis to expand beyond the United States.

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A Section 214 license is the standard US mechanism for companies that want to provide international telecom services. Without one, an operator cannot carry voice or internet traffic between the United States and other countries.

The license alone does not mean international service starts now. It is a regulatory precondition, and it sets no date for the commercial launch of Starlink Mobile abroad.

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SpaceX has said before that it wants Starlink Mobile to become a full mobile operator. In Europe the company has already signed its first deals, with Hungary’s 4iG Group covering Hungary and the Balkans.

T-Mobile takes a more cautious view. The carrier argues that satellites will not replace ground towers in densely populated areas but will work alongside them, pointing to limited capacity and to weak signal inside buildings.